GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 336,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 70,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSH opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.49. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $612.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

VSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

