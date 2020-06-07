GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 26,635 Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 586.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

SABR stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

