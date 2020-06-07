GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 70.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,399 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 172,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 457.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 457,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $438.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.93.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

In related news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $26,304.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,064.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

