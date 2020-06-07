GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 11,110 Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 1,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:WHD opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.35. Cactus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $154.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.89 million. Cactus had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Cactus’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

