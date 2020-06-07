GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 33,713 OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in OptiNose by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,876,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,399,000 after buying an additional 660,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in OptiNose by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,702,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 151,317 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 643,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 87,324 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $242.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.92. OptiNose Inc has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 295.66% and a negative return on equity of 209.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OptiNose Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on OPTN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. OptiNose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

OptiNose Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.