GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 24.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 45,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USAK opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. USA Truck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $126.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy W. Guin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $63,100.00. Also, Director Robert E. Creager acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. Insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $110,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

USAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens cut shares of USA Truck from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. USA Truck presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

