GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RES. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in RPC by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 538,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RPC by 720.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 422,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in RPC by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 533,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 402,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

RES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on RPC from $1.90 to $2.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

NYSE:RES opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $787.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.14.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.06 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.