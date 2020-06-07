Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Guess? were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 148,650 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 195.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 177,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 117,623 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GES opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $869.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GES shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen downgraded Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

