Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.76 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000. Amazon.com accounts for 5.2% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,397.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,021.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

