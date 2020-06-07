Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.25

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.25. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 5,116,345 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $4,046,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,021,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,598 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

