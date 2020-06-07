Harspring Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,304,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 9.7% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $639,204,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,397.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,021.19. The stock has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.