Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138,066 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $40,445,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,033,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,288,000 after acquiring an additional 412,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,045,000 after acquiring an additional 278,789 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at $10,349,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 755,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $31,689,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

