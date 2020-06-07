Head-To-Head Contrast: ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) versus Delphi Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPH)

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) and Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR alerts:

0.1% of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Delphi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Delphi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and Delphi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 30.19% 56.60% 30.08% Delphi Technologies -1.35% 37.95% 4.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and Delphi Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR $19.09 billion 0.37 $745.41 million N/A N/A Delphi Technologies $4.36 billion 0.30 $17.00 million $2.43 6.26

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Delphi Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and Delphi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Delphi Technologies 0 10 1 0 2.09

Delphi Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.30, indicating a potential downside of 5.98%. Given Delphi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Delphi Technologies is more favorable than ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delphi Technologies has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR beats Delphi Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components. It also provides power electronics solutions, including supervisory controllers and software, and DC/DC converters and inverters. This segment sells its portfolio of technologies and solutions for propulsion systems to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, including passenger cars, trucks, vans, and sport-utility vehicles; and commercial vehicles, such as light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty trucks, as well as commercial vans, buses, and off-highway vehicles. The Delphi Technologies Aftermarket segment manufactures and sells aftermarket products, such as cover fuel injection, electronics and engine management, maintenance and test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers, and independent retailers and wholesale distributors. Delphi Technologies PLC has a collaboration agreement with TomTom N.V. for intelligent driving controls. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.