Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Trading Up 6.7%

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) shares were up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.12, approximately 215,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 176,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HFWA shares. BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Heritage Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $710.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 25.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel bought 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,351 shares in the company, valued at $729,961.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Charneski bought 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $61,246.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,335.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,716 shares of company stock valued at $176,630. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

