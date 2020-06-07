HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $16.93

Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.30, but opened at $16.93. HUYA shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 2,911,900 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HUYA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.01. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc – will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HUYA by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HUYA by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HUYA by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 653,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 76,332 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,013,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in HUYA by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

