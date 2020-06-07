Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.69. Ibio shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 565,527 shares trading hands.

In related news, President Robert L. Erwin sold 96,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $155,720.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ibio by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ibio by 847.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 290,535 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Ibio in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ibio in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ibio by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58,007 shares in the last quarter.

Ibio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

