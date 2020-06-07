Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Shares Down 8.4%

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) traded down 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.49, 852,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,052,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ci Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inflarx in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Inflarx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Inflarx from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $213.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inflarx NV will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 596.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the first quarter worth $71,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 504.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 73,263 shares in the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

