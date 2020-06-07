Instructure (NYSE:INST) versus Where Food Comes From (NYSE:WFCF) Critical Analysis

Instructure (NYSE:INST) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Instructure has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Instructure and Where Food Comes From, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Instructure 0 8 2 0 2.20 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

Instructure currently has a consensus price target of $49.63, indicating a potential upside of 1.28%. Given Instructure’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Instructure is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Instructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Instructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Instructure and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Instructure -31.27% -51.87% -21.32% Where Food Comes From 6.01% 10.93% 6.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Instructure and Where Food Comes From’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Instructure $258.47 million 7.25 -$80.82 million ($2.10) -23.33 Where Food Comes From $20.77 million 2.06 $1.35 million N/A N/A

Where Food Comes From has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Instructure.

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats Instructure on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc. provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and goal setting; and enhance the efficacy of the learning, assessment, and performance management processes. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc. provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education. The company also sells hardware; and develops software and provides services related to sustainability measurement and benchmarking, traceability, verification, and certification to the food and agriculture industries. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

