InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Earns Buy Rating from Dougherty & Co

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Dougherty & Co in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $87.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Dougherty & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $58.21 on Friday. InterDigital Wireless has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

