International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,002,875 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,258 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $54,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $7,843,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

IBOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

International Bancshares stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Bancshares Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 29.42%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

