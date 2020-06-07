Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Trading 6.7% Higher

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.54, 146,852 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 79,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from $21.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 93.71% and a negative net margin of 113.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

