Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.22

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.22 and last traded at $59.13, with a volume of 8049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.