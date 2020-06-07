Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $167.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.63. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $168.00.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.