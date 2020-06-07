Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of GSY opened at $50.37 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



