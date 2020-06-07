iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $273.21

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $273.21 and last traded at $273.21, with a volume of 320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.50 and a 200-day moving average of $240.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 437.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

