iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $275.16

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $275.16 and last traded at $274.44, with a volume of 119056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $265.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

