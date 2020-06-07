iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $147.02 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $173.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.65.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

