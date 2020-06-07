Jeffrey T. Hinson Sells 3,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. G.Research decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.