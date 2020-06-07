JOHN MARSHALL B/SH SH (OTCMKTS:JMSB) Given Media Sentiment Score of 3.40

News headlines about JOHN MARSHALL B/SH SH (OTCMKTS:JMSB) have been trending very positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JOHN MARSHALL B/SH SH earned a coverage optimism score of 3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

JOHN MARSHALL B/SH SH stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. JOHN MARSHALL B/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.

JOHN MARSHALL B/SH SH Company Profile

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides business and personal banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and lending products comprising overdraft lines of credit, CD secured loans, personal term loans and lines of credit, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, residential construction loans, business lines of credit and term loans, and commercial mortgages.

