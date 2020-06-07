JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.75 Million Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.53% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $18,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after buying an additional 1,802,283 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,548,000 after buying an additional 184,709 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,071,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after buying an additional 535,571 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 946,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after buying an additional 618,353 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 454,043 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $367,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Dobmeier sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 517,558 shares of company stock worth $18,238,621. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.