JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,116,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of CNH Industrial worth $17,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,578,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 45,032,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,663 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,578,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,075,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,634,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,351 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

NYSE CNHI opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. CNH Industrial NV has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

