Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) were down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.37, approximately 637,795 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 281,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kandi Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $61.84 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 41,295 shares during the period. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

