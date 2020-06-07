Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Price Up 17.9%

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) shares rose 17.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.78, approximately 1,404,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,390,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

KEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.33.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $257.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.83.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$70.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.