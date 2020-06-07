Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Gap Up to $7.75

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $7.75. Kezar Life Sciences shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 55,532 shares traded.

KZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $295.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.11.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 188.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

