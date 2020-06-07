Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEP. ValuEngine lowered Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

NYSE:KEP opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.80. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.