Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $165.75 and last traded at $165.51, approximately 185,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 175,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.67.

LANC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.89.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

