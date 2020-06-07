LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.18

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.18 and last traded at $116.50, with a volume of 3777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CL King raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.90.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.30). LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $659.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in LCI Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in LCI Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

