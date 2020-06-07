Leading Edge Materials (CVE:LEM) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Leading Edge Materials Corp (CVE:LEM) dropped 13.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 168,019 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 72,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.27.

About Leading Edge Materials (CVE:LEM)

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for graphite, lithium, rare earth elements, and cobalt. The company's flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

