Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.85. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 1,203,900 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,476,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 59,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 465,600 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,190,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,599,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 520,322 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

