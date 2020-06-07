Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Sets New 52-Week High at $124.97

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $124.97 and last traded at $123.33, with a volume of 86349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.90.

LGND has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 40.29, a current ratio of 40.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,603.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $50,166,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $46,232,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,817,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,544,000 after purchasing an additional 251,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $23,646,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $11,702,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

