Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Shares Down 0.4%

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.57 and last traded at $57.11, 79,741 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,288,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Livongo Health from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.11 million. Livongo Health’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $395,166.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 229,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,535,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $9,764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,071,932 shares in the company, valued at $61,571,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 508,257 shares of company stock worth $26,878,635. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at $3,689,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 229.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 181.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. 38.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

