Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Up to $6.23

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $6.23. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 47,124,900 shares.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 155,469 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,256,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 538,395 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 506.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,065,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,721 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 145,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.