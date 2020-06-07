Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Masonite International worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $227,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,717.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Masonite International from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Masonite International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

DOOR stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. Masonite International Corp has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $551.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

