Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Matrix Service worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 67.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,769,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 711,663 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth $5,368,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 217,143 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 20.1% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 670,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 112,230 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 216,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 103,236 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

MTRX opened at $11.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $296.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.40. Matrix Service Co has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $24.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $248.33 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. On average, analysts predict that Matrix Service Co will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Sidoti raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.