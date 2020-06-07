McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $1.00. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 92,222 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUX shares. ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on McEwen Mining from $3.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.53.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 112.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.66 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in McEwen Mining by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 695.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52,598 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

