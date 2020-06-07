Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -14.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $938,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 50,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $989,142.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 509,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,361 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

