Medifast (NYSE:MED) Shares Up 5.2%

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $113.91 and last traded at $113.43, 213,879 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 296,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MED. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medifast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.58.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.60. Medifast had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 65.66%. The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,811,537.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,227,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 128,845 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 2,045.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 75,549 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 3,008.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 65,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medifast by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,297 shares in the last quarter.

About Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

