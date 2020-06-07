Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives News Impact Score of -3.67

Media stories about Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Meggitt earned a daily sentiment score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of MEGGF stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Meggitt has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEGGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Meggitt presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

