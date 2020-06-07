Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Earns News Sentiment Score of 2.00

News coverage about Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Meritor earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the auto parts company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTOR shares. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Meritor has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Meritor had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 64.86%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meritor will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

