MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Shares Gap Up to $2.32

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.49, but opened at $2.32. MFA FINL INC/SH shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 54,024,300 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the first quarter worth $28,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 852.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

